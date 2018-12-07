Share:

SHIKARPUR - A 28-year-old man shot his father dead and committed suicide with the same TT pistol in a fit of rage at village Lashar Khan Jamali, in the precinct of Miranpur Buriro Police Station, tehsil Ghari Khairo of district Jacobabad, on Thursday morning.

Khadim Hussain, an official of aforesaid police station, told this scribe that accused identified as Suhino Khan Luhar shot his father Qabool Ahmed Luhar, 60, after his father refused to pay him cash. Later, he committed suicide by shooting himself with same weapon at his home.

Following on the information, area police reached the site and shifted the bodies to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Ghari Khairo and handed over to their relatives after conducting necessary medical-legal formalities.

A case was to be registered to investigate the matter thoroughly, said an official of concerned police station.