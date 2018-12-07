Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla raised Pakistani students’ visa issues with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour.

“There is a huge potential in Pakistan but due to visas issues, students prefer US, UK and other European destinations for education and achieving higher qualifications,” a statement issued by Senate Secretariat quoting the acting chairman said. He said that students needed to be facilitated to get education in Canadian educational institutes of higher learning.

Mandviwalla expressed these views in a meeting with Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour at Parliament House. Both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on different issues including trade, investment, parliamentary cooperation, student visa issues and others.

The acting chairman observed that there was huge scope for enhancing trade and investment between Pakistan and Canada as the current level of trade and investment was not up to the mark.

He said that business companies of both the countries could explore more business opportunities for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.

He said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Canada and desired to further expand the friendly ties. He underscored the need for enhanced parliamentary interaction and people-to-people contacts.

The acting chairman Senate also recalled his recent visit to Canada, saying he had fruitful interactions with parliamentarians and other high-ranking government functionaries there. He said that there was a need to increase trade activity between the two countries.

Senator Mandviwalla highlighted some significant areas like surgical instruments, textile goods, leather, agricultural and others in which exports to Canada can be enhanced.

He also stressed upon the need of bilateral investment and digital trade. The Canadian High Commissioner agreed with the views of the acting chairman Senate. She said that security situation in Pakistan was improving and more parliamentary cooperation would pave the way for enhanced linkages between the two sides.