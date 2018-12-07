Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said that the foreign ministry will continue to act as the first line of defence.

In a tweet, Qureshi said: “We will continue to act as the first line of defence and to effectively project Pakistan’s interests on the global stage.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commendation of “our work at MOFA (ministry of foreign affairs) during the 100 days of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led) government is a source of great pride and encouragement for me and my team.”

Last week, the foreign ministry released a 100-day report – since the PTI -led government took over in August – claiming massive success on the diplomatic front.

The report said Saudi Arabia granted an economic package and investment coordination. “The Kingdom reduced visa fee by 85 per cent for Pakistani labourers,” it said.

The report said relations between Pakistan and China were strengthened and ties with the United Arab Emirates were converted into a long-term strategic and economic partnership.

Pakistan, it said, played a leading role in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation efforts.” It added: “Pakistan was also accorded the status of a preferential partner in Korea’s economic development coordination.”

The groundbreaking of Kartarpur corridor was also counted as a huge success. The report said that meetings of Asian Parliamentary Assembly were hosted in Gwadar. “Nineteen Memorandums of Understanding were signed with four countries,” the report added.

Meanwhile yesterday, Foreign Minister Qureshi invited German companies to take advantage of Pakistan’s investor friendly policies, especially in the fields of infrastructure development, agriculture, energy, mining, manufacturing, and water and waste management.

In a meeting with German Ambassador Martin Kobler here, the Foreign Minister appreciated the establishment of Energy forum by Germany and invited the German investments in hydroelectric power generation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Foreign Minister also underscored the need to promote legal migration of Pakistani workers to meet the growing demand of skilled labour in the Germany economy.

Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the burgeoning trade and investment relations between the two countries. He welcomed the German automaker Volkswagen’s decision to start manufacturing vehicles in Pakistan.

“The two sides appreciated the positive developments in bilateral relations and agreed to translate the existing friendship and mutual goodwill into strong political and economic partnership,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the positive role of Pakistani Diaspora in Germany, which acts as a bridge in enhancing people-to-people contacts.

Ambassador Martin Kobler assured of Germany’s full support in enhancing bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest, said the foreign ministry statement.