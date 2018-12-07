Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed his confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to cope with all security challenges.

Addressing the concluding session of the Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy here at Naval Headquarter on Thursday, the Naval Chief reiterated to maintain robust security in the region.

Admiral Abbasi said Pakistan Navy will maintain robust security posture through regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms smuggling and human trafficking.

He also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s commitment to make every effort to protect our environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavouring to protect its precious resources for our future generations.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed in the conference.

Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded today at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision-making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.