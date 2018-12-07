Share:

RAMALLAH:- Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has accepted the invitation to visit Moscow but there is no fixed date yet, a spokesman for the Palestinian movement told Sputnik on Thursday. The invitation was passed to Haniyeh last week by Russia’s envoy to the Palestinian National Authority, Aidar Aganin. “Preparations are underway, although the date of the visit has not been set yet. But it will happen in the near future,” spokesman Abdel Latif Qanoua said. Haniyeh will head a delegation of senior Hamas members who are expected to meet with Russian officials for talks on a range of Palestinian issues, Qanoua added.–Sputnik