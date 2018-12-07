Share:

OKARA - The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to speed up the anti-encroachment operation in the district and retrieve the state land allotted for different purposes.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan said that the encroachments must be removed; she also sought stern action against the grabbers. She inspected the anti-encroachment drive around octroi post No.6, in the cemetery of the 53/2L Madina Town. She directed the staff to utilise all available resources to remove encroachments and illegal possessions on state lands. She said: “The Punjab government instructions should be followed, and all the state departments should join hands for removal of encroachments and illegal possessions.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khurram Shehzad and Assistant Commissioner Hamza Naveed briefed the DC about anti-encroachment drive.

On the other hand, District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Ismail said that the business community bore great significance in maintenance of law and order in the district. “The police stations in the district will collect proposals from the local trading community and utilise them for the maintenance of peace.”

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with the delegation of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran led by president Haji Ch Muhammad Saleem Sadiq. The delegation comprised the office-bearers of different bazaars and market places of the city. The DPO advised the delegation to employ guards for security and inform the local police regarding heavy transactions of money. The DPO pledged that the police would put in more capabilities and efforts to further raise the standard of security service to the people. The traders extended proposals for the betterment of police beat system in the city. Inspector Security Rao Safdar and Ali Akbar were also present on the occasion.

Moot seeks enhanced security on banks premises

Abiding by the directions of Punjab Inspector General of Police detailed in his letter No. 44261/OPS-111, and instructions by the Okara district police officer, the DSP (headquarters) Ikram Khan held a meeting with the banks managers and the media persons to seek their suggestions for foolproof security on the premises of banks.

Addressing the meeting, the DSP said that the banks must employ trained security guards particularly at night hours, and they must adopt precautions prescribed by the police department.

He also advised the bank officials to install CCTV cameras at vantage positions outside and inside of the bank. The vigilance officers must check the accuracy of recording of the cameras.

According to SOP, three guards must be deputed on the security of a bank. One guard must watch outside, one stay in the picket and the third inside the bank. The picket must be constructed of concrete. Like Lahore, the DSP suggested that those who withdraw more than Rs1 million cash from the bank must be provided security up to their homes or offices.

The DSP also delivered check list among the bank officials with briefs.

He also told the officials that the cell numbers of the police officials would be provided to all banks, and those numbers must be displayed on the premises of the banks so as if the Rescue 15 did not respond to call, any number of the official could be dialled to complain any problem. The DSP assured the bank officials of police assistance in security matters.