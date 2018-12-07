Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the ruling coalition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has proposed name of Ayaz Sadiq for chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, the main opposition parties may push Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to accept the proposal to help running parliamentary legislative business.

The opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal may soon jointly hold a meeting with senior members of PML-N to convince them to accept the proposal, discussion with opposition members from different parties revealed.

The PTI is not willing to give chairmanship of parliamentary accountability body to opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif.

The government side decided to give last option to opposition with proposing Ayaz Sadiq name for the slot.

The government side is now set to take final decision to constitute parliamentary bodies of the National Assembly. Talking to The Nation, MMA lawmakers Munir Orakzai said that the PML-N should accept this option. “The idea is not bad. I think the PML-N should accept this,” said Orakzai.

When contacted, MMA’s Asad Mehmood said that the PML-N had not contacted them on this matter. “I will hold the government responsible for not starting legislative business in the Parliament as yet,” said the JUI-F leader.

The PPP had already hinted at convincing the PML-N to accept the proposal of PTI about chairmanship of the PAC. “The decision about PAC chairmanship will help in formation of standing committees of the National Assembly with consensus,” said PPP’s Shazia Marri.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said that they also had an option of presidential ordinances for legislation. The PTI has also hinted at forming standing committees without participation of the PML-N.

All opposition parties have still not submitted names for their representation in standing committees.

The PML-N has still not accepted the proposal of the PTI, as they only want to see Shehbaz Sharif as the chairman PAC.

The 15th National Assembly has not yet started legislative business due to nonexistence of the standing committees of all the ministries.

According to the rules, members of the committees are to be elected by the National Assembly within 30 days after election of Leader of the House (Prime Minister). The election for Leader of the House was held on August 17, so deadline of 30 days provided in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business expired on August 18.

Parliamentary experts viewed that legislation might further delay for one more month. “As even after consensus between the opposition and government, the process for formation of parliamentary bodies could take one more months,” they said.