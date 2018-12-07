Share:

BHUBANESWAR - The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Thursday handed a one-match suspension to Pakistan’s Ammad Butt, which will rule him out for the team’s crucial last Pool D match against the Netherlands at the ongoing World Cup here.

In the communication mailed to Pakistan manager and legend Hassan Sardar, Ammad was charged for an unlawful physical contact during the match against Malaysia on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium. “Breach of code of conduct (deliberate, reckless or careless physical contact between players in the course of play) towards Faisal Saari (player No. 10 of Malaysia) in the 40th minute of mach #16, Malaysia vs Pakistan, on 5 December 2018,” the letter sent to Pakistan camp read.

The FIH then released a media statement to announce their decision. “Following an incident at the 40th minute of the game Malaysia-Pakistan yesterday, Pakistan player Ammad Butt has been suspended for one match by the FIH Technical Delegate,” read the official statement from the apex body. However, the Pakistan team has opposed the decision. “The Pakistan team has appealed this decision. The FIH appeal jury will convene on Saturday. FIH will communicate the appeal decision when available,” the statement added. The Pakistan team, meanwhile, received another setback as captain M Rizwan Senior was ruled out of the tournament after fracturing his finger. The replacement is yet to be named, which will also need clearance from the tournament’s technical committee and official doctor.