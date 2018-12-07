Share:

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), taking action against fish points for selling stale and substandard fish, on Thursday sealed nine outlets and discarded more than 2,000kg fish in the city. On the directions of PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, food safety teams intensified the drive at the fish market and shops in the city. The teams were comprised of officials of the Punjab Food Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Authority. Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of the drive was to make sure the implementation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.