LAHORE - The 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship will tee off today (Friday) here at the Defence Raya Golf Course. This is a championship exclusively for the ladies and an important occasion for the lady competitors, some of whom have traveled all the way from Karachi and Rawalpindi while others belong to Lahore. Tournament Director Asma Shami said that the events include competition in the gold, silver and bronze categories. In the gold category, ladies with a handicap of 0-15 will be eligible to participate, while in silver category, it will be ladies with a handicap of 16 to 24 and bronze category is for players with a handicap of 25 to 36. The top performers of Nick Faldo Series trials Rimsha and Parkha are keen to display the remarkable form in the event. The opening shot will be hit by Mrs Naqi.–Staff Reporter