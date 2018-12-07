Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday again directed the administration of Pakistan Institution of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to constitute a medical board to ascertain the health of former senator Faisal Raza Abidi seeking post-arrest bail in another case related to defamation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar.

A Division Bench (DB) of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition seeking bail for Abidi on medical grounds and directed the PIMS administration to constitute the board within one week.

The court observed that it would decide the bail plea in the light of report of the medical board while the court also directed to club both the bail pleas. Faisal Raza Abidi has approached the Islamabad High Court to seek bail on medical grounds as the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad had earlier turned down the application of former senator seeking bail after arrest after the prosecutor adopted that the accused had tried to blackmail the top judge in an interview aired on a private television channel.

However, the counsel for Faisal Raza Abidi contended before the court that there was nothing on record showing his client had threatened any member of the judiciary.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Faisal Raza under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. According to the FIR registered against the former senator, Faisal Raza Abidi with criminal intent and ulterior motives and without lawful justification had used sarcastic, derogatory, disrespectful and defamatory language against the chief justice.

It said his remarks were tantamount to creating a sense of fear, panic and insecurity among the government, general public and society. It said that Faisal Raza Abidi was prima facie guilty of offences punishable under sections 10(a), 11 and 20 of PECA, read with sections 109 and 509 of the PPC.

Abidi is also facing other FIRs registered at the Secretariat police station under PPC’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, along with the ATA, in response to a complaint lodged by SC public relations officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo for using threatening language and leveling allegations against government institutions and individuals holding the highest constitutional posts.