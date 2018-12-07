Share:

islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has submitted the extension project of its Burn Care Centre (BCC) after eleven years, said Executive Director (ED) of the hospital on Thursday.

PIMS ED Dr Amjad Mehmood said this on the 11th anniversary of the BCC, the largest department in the region providing healthcare to burn injury patients. He said that the second PC-1 of the BCC for the extension of the centre has been prepared and the administration will work on serious notes to get it approve and enhance the capacity of the centre for patients.

He said that BCC was established in 2007 with the efforts of Head of Department (HoD) Prof. Dr Tariq Iqbal and Dr Hadi. He said the entire management worked day and night to establish the centre and to establish it as a state of the art facility for the patients visiting PIMS. “The centre has international standard medical and surgical facilities and we feel proud that we have best BCC,” he said. He also said that PIMS is going to organize the healthcare symposium after nine years in the hospital which will be inaugurated by president of Pakistan. ED added that currently 29 different workshops are underway in different departments of the hospital.

HoD Burn Care Centre Prof. Dr Tariq Iqbal on this occasion said that BCC is catering hundreds of patients from the region and also providing international standard healthcare to its patients.

He said that BCC has 20 beds and hundred staff members and around 200 patients are examined in OPD on daily basis.

He said that despite the influx of patients Burn Care Centre has maintained the international standards of providing on nurse to each patient. He also said that Burn Care Centre is providing the healthcare to the patients without charging any cost and ensuring the availability of all medicine to the patients from the centre. He also said that the extension project of the BCC is appreciable step of the hospital administration and government as it will help catering more patients.

He said there is no other BCC in the region providing free healthcare to burn patients.

The extension of the BCC will increase the number of beds in the Burn Care Centre to 70, while its staff will be also doubled.

Dr Tariq said that BCC has remained successful in providing best medical facilities to the patients in eleven years.

Workshop certificates were distributed amongst doctors and staff at the end of the ceremony.