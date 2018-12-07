Share:

LAHORE - An Election Tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed an election petition challenging the victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan from NA-95 Mianwali, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The Tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed had reserved the verdict on maintainability of the election petition filed by Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, and it was announced today.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that the prime minister concealed mandatory details in the nomination papers. He contended that Imran Khan could not be allowed to hold a public office as a member parliament under Article 62(1)(d),(e)&(f) and Article 63(1)(f),(p) & (o) of the Constitution. He requested to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to de-notify Imran Khan as MNA from this constituency and declare the seat vacant.

However, Advocate Babar Awan on behalf of the premier questioned the maintainability of the election petition saying that legal requirements were not fulfilled. He submitted that the petition was filed after the time limit whereas it was certified by an oath commissioner of Islamabad instead of Lahore. The petitioner is a resident of Karachi, then how he could file election petition in the LHC, he questioned. He claimed that false affidavit was annexed with the election petition. Babar submitted that his client provided all required information in the nomination papers and pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition.

Separately, a tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed dismissed an election petition against victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Hamid Hameed from NA-90 constituency after declaring it non-maintainable.

The petition was filed by runner up Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Nadia Aziz.

The petitioner had submitted that the respondent legislator won election from NA-90 Sargodha through rigging. She pleaded with court to declare his election null and void and order election commission to hold afresh election in the constituency.