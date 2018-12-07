Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated leg-spinner Yasir Shah who became the fastest cricketer to take 200 Test wickets, breaking an 82-year-old record.

“Congratulations to Yasir Shah who broke an 82-year-old record held by an Australian and became the fastest bowler to reach the 200 test wickets' milestone in just 33 matches,” the premier tweeted.

He added, “Last week he had equalled my record of 14 wickets in a test match. Stellar performance.”

Shah, 32, trapped nightwatchman Will Somerville leg before for four — his second wicket of the New Zealand second innings — to reach the milestone in his 33rd Test, beating Australian leg-spinner Clarrie Grimmett's record of 36 Tests achieved against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1936.

Since taking seven wickets on debut against Australia in 2014, Yasir has been a key figure in Pakistan's Test team.

He took 12 wickets in that 2-0 series win over Australia in United Arab Emirates in 2014 and followed that with 15 against New Zealand in a 1-1 draw the same year.

That was followed by 24 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2015 and 10 in a match to beat England at Lord´s a year later. He took 21 and 25 wickets respectively in series wins over the West Indies.

Yasir was also the fastest Pakistani to 50 wickets (nine Tests), reached 100 wickets in 17 Tests — second only to Englishman George Lohmann who took 16 matches during a Test in Johannesburg in 1896.