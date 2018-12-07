Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will display the artwork of as many as 15 students in the medium of oil on canvas here on December 11 to encourage the emerging talent in the field of fine arts. The students created the work during Portraiture and Expressionism Workshops that were organized by PNCA in July-August, 2018 conducted by Amina Ansari.

It was open for beginners and advance level students with no art background or age limit. The students have created commendable work under the guidance of Amina Ansari. Around 50 paintings will be displayed for public to support and appreciate the emerging artist as well as explore the hidden talent of the amateur artists.

The participants will be awarded participation certificates by Director General PNCA, Jamal Shah and Director Visual Art Department Amna Ismail Pataudi. The exhibition will continue till 13th Dec, 2018.

A British Asian Artist, Amina Asari’s work is placed at Buckingham Palace and she likes to bridge the gap between East and West in Art.

Her artwork takes a critical view of personalities, social justice and cultural issues in human figures on canvases. There is a figurative focus that gives more curb over others and it is personifying away from photographic manner in paintings. In her work, she deconstruct the global dream, seasoning, music and dance, ideology, reality, social justice and adult culture in a striving manner to vivid imagination from the Artist’s perception.

Having engaged subjects as diverse as the impressionism yet realism and freestyle movement, to absorb all the influence that the West and East has to offer, her work reproduces familiar visual signs, arranging them into new conceptually layered pigments in oils and dry pastels outlining.

Amina Ansari has painted portraits, landscapes and abstract paintings. Some of them are reflective of culture. One of her work, Afghan Refugee kids catches the despair and misery of the uprooted children at a Mohajir Camp. At the same time the portraits of six children show glimmer of hope and smile, indicating their courage.