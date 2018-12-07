Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police held 1317 drug-peddlers in the first 11 months of the outgoing year 2018 including 81 involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions of the federal capital, according to the data.

In the month of November only, the local police arrested 168 accused involved in drug supplying activities and registered 166 cases against them. Amongst them were ten persons who were allegedly supplying drugs to students. The police recovered 402kg charras, 69kg heroin, 7kg opium, 1kg cocaine, 1kg ice and 22467 bottles of liquor during the outgoing year.

As far as the police campaign against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs at the educational institutions is concerned, the police arrested 81 accused and recovered 36kg charras, 7kg heroin, 2kg opium, 1kg cocaine, 1kg ice and 6 bottles of liquor from outside the educational institutions, according to the police. Most of the accused were arrested from outside Urdu University in sector G-7, Islamic International University, QAU, COMSATS University, F-7/2 school, Riphah University and other educational institutions of the city. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed all police officials to launch a massive crackdown against drug pushers, bootleggers and anti-social elements. He was reviewing the performance of various police circles on Thursday. The SSP said that strict action would be taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and other heinous crimes.

Furthermore, a vigorous campaign of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is underway to create awareness amongst citizens about traffic rules.

According to the ITP, a total of 2, 027, 55 fine tickets were issued during the outgoing year 2018, over violation of various laws. The focus areas of this campaign are elimination of tinted glasses from vehicles, use of non-pattern number plates and curbing practice of over-speeding, driving motorbikes without helmets, silencers as well as one-wheeling.

The ITP issued 2,027, 55 fine tickets over violation of traffic rules in eight categories. Thirty halting points have been set up in the cities which are making efforts to ensure implementation on traffic rules.

An ITP official said a total of 26315 vehicles with unauthorized number plates were fined while 50377 motorists were fined for not fastening seat belts. Likewise, 25963 drivers were fined for using mobile phones during drive and 8842 non-registered vehicles, 42280 vehicles violating lane violation, 18774 for wrong parking, 16211 for over-speeding and 13993 for having tinted glasses were fined, according to the ITP.

The department said the fine to the road-users is not a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safety of road users.

The decision to launch this campaign was made following the directions from the office of Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar who had assigned a special task to SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed to ensure implementation of traffic laws and to gain maximum public cooperation in this regard, according to the ITOP officials. ITP is involving the community in its affairs as its teams visited educational institutions to create traffic sense. Several students joined ITP as traffic volunteers during the campaign. Programs of ITP FM radio channel 92.4 are also focusing to create awareness about traffic rules among road-users and streamlining traffic flow. The SSP (Traffic) has said this awareness drive about traffic rules will help ensure safe road environment through citizens’ cooperation.

The police sources said this awareness campaign would continue in the ongoing month and strict implementation of laws will be ensured.