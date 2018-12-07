Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for PP-168 by-election Malik Asad Ali Khokhar held a corner meeting in Ward No 10, Chungi Amar Sidhu on Thursday.

Khokhar told the gathering the PTI would win the election. He said the PTI would give basic rights to people and focus on development in the area. He said the PTI would come up with new solutions to old problems in the constituency.

He did door-to-door campaign in Cuhung Ward 10 with Fahim Khan, Malik Naveed, Mian Tariq Javed, Asad Ali, Asghar Ali, Jamshed Akhtar, Wasim Jutt and others. Muhammad Waqar, PTI MPA Mahindar Pall Singh and a large number of party workers also joined Khokhar. Polling will be held for the provincial seat on December 13.

It is pertinent to mention that PP-168 seat was vacated by PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique after winning the NA-131 Lahore by-election.

The PTI has given its ticket to Khokhar and PML-N to Rana Khalid Qadri. According to 2018 general elections results, Khawaja Saad Rafique won the election in the constituency by securing 34,114 votes on the PML-N ticket. He defeated PTI candidate Fiaz Bhatti who got 14,950 votes. Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan candidate got 9,408 votes in the constituency in the last election.