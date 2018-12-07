Share:

KASUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is determined to eradicate corruption and steps taken by the government will soon result in uproot the menace of corruption in the country.

Provincial Minister Asif Nakai stated while addressing a ceremony here the other day.

He claimed that the masses are satisfied with the policies of PTI government as they understand the government under the leadership Imran Khan would steer the country out of all crises.

Mr Nakai claimed that sagacious polices of the government would take Pakistan to unprecedented development and progress and the time is not far off when the country would be among the most developed countries of the world.

He declared the youth is future of Pakistan and government would introduce such policies to transform them into a force of true future architects. The government will give relief to the individuals and ensure individual freedom in the state, he added.

Robbers shoot at, injure citizen for resistance

Armed men deprived citizens of cash and valuables in a robberies spree, and they also shot at and injured one for resistance here the other day.

Police said that three armed men entered the shop of Yaseen near railway crossing at Habibabad. They held the shopkeeper hostage at gunpoint and made off with cash, cell phones, and other valuables. They also shot at and injured Yaseen for resistance.

At Kacha Stop, Khuddian, one Ashfaq stood near a shop when three robbers came, and they deprived him of cash, a cell phone, and other valuable items at gunpoint.

Timely completion of safe city project directed

DIG Akbar Nasir Khan, chief officer Punjab Safe City Project Lahore, visited under-construction safe city project at DPO office here. He was accompanied by Kasur DPO Dr Shehzad Asif.

The DIG said that the safe city project would help eradicate the crime in the city. “It will be helpful not only in reducing crime rate, but also in tracing out the criminals,” he added. The DIG directed the officials concerned to complete the project as soon as possible. “Protecting lives, properties, and honour of the citizens is the first and foremost priority of the police,” he stated. Project Manager Azmat Ali and other staff were present on the occasion.