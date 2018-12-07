Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Rescue 1122 during the month of November responded to 56,867 phone calls out of which 3,591 calls were of emergencies. The average response time to the emergencies was 6.6 minutes.

This was stated by Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Divisional Emergency Officer Malik Asif Rahim Channar here the other day.

He said that in the month of November 942 traffic accidents, 31 fire incidents, 58 quarrel incidents, four drowning incidents, 2131 firs aid requests, and 425 rescue emergencies were responded.

He added that Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur rescued 3,545 persons during the last month; 1,300 of them were provided on-the-spot first aid while 3,635 critically injured were shifted to hospitals after first aid. He added that the Rescue 1122 also observed the duties of Patient Transfer Service in the district, and during the last month, 824 patients were shifted from Ahmedpur East, Hasilpur, Khairpur, Yazman and other rural centres to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, Civil Hospital and other hospitals in Punjab.

Furthermore, Rescue 1122 continued the program of constituting the Community Emergency Response Team on Union Council and village level for safe society.