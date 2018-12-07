Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have gunned down an outlaw and arrested over a dozen suspects in a drive of Karachi operation here on Thursday.

According to the details, Sharafi Goth police claimed to have shot dead a criminal in an alleged encounter.

Police said that the incident took place in Sharafi Goth area when the two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to flee after looting a citizen, adding that the armed men were later attempted to intercept by the traffic police officer but the suspects instead of surrendering opened fire at the traffic warden and left traffic police officer Nisar wounded.

The police later arrested the suspect in an injured condition, who succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment.

According to Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the suspect killed was later identified as Faiz Ibrahim and the citizens who were deprived of their valuables also identified the killed suspect. The looted valuables were also recovered from his possession while the police was looking for his fleeing companion.

A case has been registered while further investigation was underway. IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took a notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the DIG East over the incident while Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh also visited the injured traffic police officer Nisar and inquired about his health. Karachi police chief also rewarded him with Rs100,000.

On the other side, security agencies have picked up a suspect militant of a political party’s militant wing in a raid conducted in Surjani Town locality.

The suspect arrested was later identified as Syed Ghazanfar Ali alias Mota. His arrest was made by paramilitary troops on a tip-off in Surjani Town locality. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspect arrested has been involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and snatching from the citizens. The spokesperson further said that the suspect had been active within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London during 2007 to 2013 to carry out extortion activities and forced collection of hides of the sacrificial animals for the party, adding that the suspect was wanted to Zaman Town police in a murder case of a cleric of Jamia Masjid Bilal, namely Qari Amin in Korangi in 2013. The suspect was later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

13 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Separately, Rangers on claimed to have arrested 13 more suspects the militants of a political party during ongoing raids and operations.

The three suspects were arrested during separate raids conducted in Clifton and Zaman Town localities from where the paramilitary force arrested three suspects. The suspects arrested were later identified as Adnan alias Halwa, Naeem Ahmed alias Pirzada and Kashif. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested ten more suspects during a series of raids conducted in parts of a city including Awami Colony, Zaman Town, Liaquatabad, Clifton and Baloch Colony. The suspects arrested included Imran, Noor Islam, Rahimullah, Imran, Irfan alias Katora, Imran alias Arjun, Qasim, Anus Bashir, Sheharyar and Zeeshan Haider. According to the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes, robberies and sale and purchase of stolen and snatched cell phones.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and looted valuables from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.