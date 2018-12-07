Share:

GUJRANWALA - Dacoits and thieves were on the rampage as citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles, laptops and other valuables in 28 hits here on Thursday.

According to police sources, armed men snatched Rs28,000 and gold ornaments from Khurram in Dhulley police station limits. In Sabzi Mandi area, dacoits took away Rs74,000 and two cell phones from Aalam; on Takbeer Road, bandits looted Rs250,000, a gold locket set and cell phones from Manzoor; in Civil Lines area, Mubeen was deprived of Rs70,000 and a cell phone at gunpoint; in Alipur Chattha, armed men snatched Rs400,000, two cell phones from Haris; in Wazirabad Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs42,000, a gold ring from Shabbir.

Similarly, swindlers took away Rs20,000 and gold ornaments from a woman; in Tatleywali, bandits snatched Rs120,000, cell phones from Pervez; bandits looted Rs280,000, a gold ring and cell phones from Arshad Chatha; swindlers took away Rs35,000 and a gold chain from Asma while another woman was deprived of Rs55,000 and gold ornaments by swindlers.

In Wazirabad City, armed men intercepted Akhtar and looted Rs42,000 and a cell phone at gunpoint; Iqbal was deprived of Rs100,000 and cell phones by dacoits; in Kamoke Saddr area, bandits looted Rs200,000 and gold ornaments from Ejaz; Mehdi Hassan was deprived of Rs80,000, two cell phones at gunpoint in Tatliwali police station limits; on Jinnah Road, swindlers took away Rs25,000, a gold chain and a cell phone from Khalid; at Ahmed Nagar, Hashim was deprived of Rs400,000 and a cell phone.

In theft incidents, unknown thieves swept the houses of Shehzad, Yasir, Tanvir, Khurram, Liaqat, Mushtaq, Ali Raza and Nafees while the cars of Waseem and Faisal were stolen from different places.