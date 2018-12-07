Share:

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Accountability Bureau to probe the alleged corruption in development schemes in Jacobabad Sindh.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heading a three-judge bench observed that from the report it has transpired that all the projects of billions of rupees, given for the development, are either incomplete or absolutely not working.

“This is the worst kind of corruption,” the chief justice observed in the order and further directed the NAB to make investigation into the alleged corruption in the schemes. The top court further ruled that if the element of corruption was found then action would be taken against the guilty persons.

The application was filed by one Maliha Soomro alleging Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Member of National Assembly Ijaz Jakhrani of massive corruption through his front men in different schemes in Jacobabad depriving poor people of their rights.

The other accused are Chairman Municipal Committee Ghulam Abbas Jakhrani, Contractor Mohammad Ali Deepar, Assistant Education Works Division Ghulam Haider Gopang. The other accused person is Abdul Razak Bahrani, the contractor of all schemes which are on paper only with allegedly 100 per cent payment made to him.

When the hearing commenced, NAB Special Prosecutor Akbar Tarrar informed the bench that the DC Jacobabad submitted its report. “As per treasury department 15.44 billion rupees have been utilised in the district for development in different sectors out of which roads and education works have major share but (prima facie) the reports of fact finding committees show colourful utilisation of public exchequer as works are incomplete and still m progress whereas payment/financial status is complete,” the report stated.

According to the report, DC Jacobabad constituted fact finding committees to visit development sites specifically pointed out in the application.

The Fact Finding Committee on Education Works stated that in total 648 schemes were reported as complete out of which the fact finding committee visited 39 schemes in two (Talukas) Tehsils of district Jacobabad and found that work as reported on paper was not found complete on ground.

“Out of 39 visited schools only 16 were found complete physically on ground whereas 23 units reported as complete on paper were found incomplete which reflects that more than 55 per cent works found incomplete on ground. “

DC Jacobabad stated that he also collected data from each unit/school in district under seal of Headmaster concerned, Taluka Education Officer and District Education Officers so to bring out the Physical condition of each school.

“It is disappointing to note that out of 1587 primary & secondary schools, the report regarding infrastructure & provision of basic facilities was retrieved from each Head Master of each school.”

The report added that total 747 reports received till 05.11.2018. Out of 747 schools more than 550 schools are in ‘non-satisfactory’ condition, some are shelter-less and others without facility of lavatories and drinking water 75per cent of schools are falling in category of “Non-Satisfactory” which in itself gives a clear picture of existing infrastructure of educational buildings where huge sums of funds have been utilized as reported by Treasury Department of District Jacobabad.

Fact finding committee on Works executed under Provincial & District Annual Development Project stated that out of 7 schemes, 4 schemes have been reported as Financially and physically in progress whereas only 01 scheme has been reported as being discarded during the year 2017-18.

It has been observed that the funds amounting to Rs.184.0 million for projects under M&R Programme 2017-18 completely 100 per cent utilised but 28 per cent work done as reported by the Superintending Engineer, Works & Services, Jacobabad.

“The status as reported reflects serious violation of conduct in development sector. As per report completion has been shown on paper and funds have been disbursed without any physical work been done or ground. But colourful use of public exchequer has surfaced in report after physical verification being conducted of identified schemes.”

Another important observation made by the committee during visits is with regards to overhead bridge/fly over which has been newly constructed.

It stated that report of both committees has been forwarded to the concerned authorities of executing agencies with request to take immediate steps to reclaim any loss to public exchequer action against delinquent officials and officers who have reportedly shown criminal negligence.

The first part of report is evident that there have been serious violations of financial regulations and either advance payments have been made well before completion of works or in some instances payments have been made against works not done on site, the report added.

“The schemes have been executed on papers whereas the engineering departments have not verified and guarded the public exchequer in a diligent manner,” it added.

“The engineering and project management department’s work in complete isolation and tools of modern management are not in place. Record and development profiles exist in form of manual paperwork whereas it could have been easily plotted on maps and making use of modern mapping techniques any kind of duplication or leakage could have been avoided,” it added.