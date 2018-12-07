Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - District Police Officer (DPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar Tuesday conducted a surprise visit to a camp of Chinese nationals near under-construction Motorway M-4 and inspected security arrangements there.

He directed the policemen deputed at the camp to tighten the security around the camp and residential compound. He also directed to lessen unnecessary movement of the Chinese nationals from their camps. DSP (headquarters) Rehman Qadir and DSP (traffic) Mehr Saeed accompanied the DPO.

DIESEL THIEVES BOOKED

Nawan Lahore police registered an FIR against unknown thieves who were caught stealing diesel from a Parco’s pipeline, but they managed to escape from the scene here the other day.

Parco admin officer Khalid Khan informed the police that some persons had dug Parco’s underground pipeline, and they were filling diesel from the pipeline into their oil tanker. The FIR added that when the Parco officials reached near Chak 345/JB, the suspected thieves fled, leaving their tanker No TTS-245 behind.

STRIKE

Gojra tehsil patwaris went on strike on Tuesday to protest against the torture of their colleague Maqbool Ahmed by some men.

Anjuman Patwarian told the media that accused Idrees and his accomplices were forcing patwari Maqbool Ahmed to prepare a fake document. The Anjuman announced that their strike would continue till registration of a case and arrest of the accused.