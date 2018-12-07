Share:

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer Sardar Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that corruption of all kinds could be controlled by promoting social values and imparting the society with moral training with collective efforts.

He was addressing to an awareness seminar organised by students affairs department of GC Women University Madina Town at Jinnah Hall here in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, VC Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, Director Students Affairs Isma Aziz, faculty members and a large number of students also attended the seminar.

The RPO said that unfortunately the plague of corruption has seeped into all level of society, expressing his optimistic to get the society rid of this menace. He explained that abuse of authority and usurp of rights of others are also kinds of corruption but everyone should follow the rules and regulations and moral values to avoid corruption. He expressed his commitment to mobilize collective efforts for prosperity and development of the country instead of leave Pakistan. The RPO urged upon the youth to pull up their socks to wage a war against corruption, saying that "we should keep trust in Allah Almighty and should not follow lust to gather wealth."

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar said that honesty is the reorganization of Islamic society and national respect should not be affected from any kind of corruption. He informed that aggressive measures have been taken by the govt to overcome financial corruption in public departments, stressing the need for create hatred against the corruption in the society.

He pointed that female students are the custodian of future generation and they could play key role for eradication of the social evil. CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan stressed on strengthening the public and social system for reformation of the society, saying that corrupt elements should be dealt with iron hand to discourage this evil.

He informed that various reforms have been introduced in the Police Department to rein in corruption.

VC Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said that maximum awareness should be created to raise voice against corruption. She said that victory could only be achieved by hardworking and honesty, pinpointing that usurping the rights of others gives birth to corruption. She also highlighted objectives of holding awareness seminars relating to the anti-corruption and said that the students are being imparted training of great moral values in the university. Director Student Affairs Isma Aziz thanked the officers of district and administration and police for participating in the seminar.