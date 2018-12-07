Share:

LODHRAN - The inauguration ceremony of the newly-constructed building of Lodhran Press Club was held here. The chief guests were district leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Rana Arslan Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed, and Lodhran DPO Jameel Zafar.

Addressing the ceremony, Press Club President Rana Asif Hanif said that Jahangir Khan Tareen and Rana Arslan had proved their friendship to the media, and they fulfilled the promise of strengthening the institutions by providing the funds for the newly-constructed building of Lodhran Press Club. He thanked Jahangir Khan Tareen and Rana Arslan.

Chief Guest Rana Arslan Khan said that Press Club was an institution which conveyed the voice of oppressed ones from each city and district to the houses in power, and it was an institution to do constructive criticism on government's policies and steps. He added that he was blessed that he got the chance to serve the Press Club in his city and he would continue his efforts in future as well.

At this time, he also announced to donate helmets to each member of Lodhran Press Club, and he vowed to raise voice at government forums for the establishment of Housing Colony for journalists.

Lodhran DPO Jameel Zafar Malik said that Press Club's newly-constructed building was very beautiful; he added that the journalists were the ears and eyes of society and without their cooperation police and administration could not succeed in resolving public issues.

He said that he was happy that Rana Arslan offered his services in this endeavour and announced to provide helmets to journalists.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed said that in a small city like Lodhran seeing a beautiful building equipped with all the necessary items definitely gave him satisfaction. He added: "We all have to move forward in strengthening our institution, and correcting and improving the society."

He said that with the cooperation of Rana Arslan a festival was being organised at Canal View Park. He added that local media and people should participate in this event to relax their minds.

In the event, duties of stage secretary were observed by Press Club General Secretary Makhdoom Shehzad Qureshi while at the end of ceremony Press Club President Rana Asif Hanif presented a shield to Rana Arslan in acclamation to his services whereas Deputy Commissioner Rao Imtiaz Ahmed, DPO Malik Jameel Zafar, media coordinators to Jahangir Khan Tareen Ghazanfar Mehmood Rehan were also presented with shields by the president.

In the ceremony, former Press Club general secretary Sheikh Tahiruddin also presented Rana Arslan with gifts while member Press Club Rao Ishtiaq Tariq, chief editor of local newspaper Barkat Ali Riaz, Managing Editor Tufail Thakur Advocate and social worker Mirza Saleem Akhtar also presented President Press Club with shield in acclamation of his services.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Tahir Ahmed Ch presented the gift of books for the press club's library. Officers from different administrative departments and members of Press Club participated attended the ceremony.