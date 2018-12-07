Share:

MOSCOW : A knife-wielding high school student in southeastern Moscow has been talked down from committing suicide and persuaded to surrender to the authorities, the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow office told Sputnik on Thursday.

“As a result of negotiations, arranged by police officers, the teenager has been persuaded to back down from his plans [to commit suicide]. The boy will be examined by health care workers,” the press service said.

It was added that no one had been injured in the incident. Some 570 students were asked to leave the building while patrol cars and ambulances were stationed outside the school, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene. A criminal investigation has been launched into the incident. The school’s leadership will be checked for negligence.

Investigators will also check the living conditions of the teenager.