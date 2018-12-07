Share:

islamabad - Swedish producer, writer and director, Mikael Ruttkay Hylin Thursday conducted a day-long workshop of film making for Pakistani students to learn the art of combining film analysis and film language in a fun, creative and engaging way. The event was a live breakdown of a movie at Riphah International University while the training was hosted by the Embassy of Sweden as part of the 16-day International Film Festival highlighting human rights through cinematography.

United Nations Information Center in Islamabad (UNIC) has arranged the festival in celebration of 70 years of Universal Declaration of Human Rights in collaboration with European Union. As a director and writer, Mikael Ruttkay Hylin is known for Against the Odds (1995), Hassel: There Is No Mercy! (2000) and Dream (2001).

He has also worked for two years as a directing teacher at The European Film College in Denmark and won several prestigious awards for his films, TV and journalistic work. The day long interactive session focused on critical film analysis by breaking down a film into its different components such as use of sound, screen directions, music, color, camera, acting and story.

The 4th edition of the international film festival will continue till 10 December featuring 27 thematic documentaries to be screened in Gujrat, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Mardan, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi and Swat. The documentaries are focused on the universality of human rights and related human stories across the world.

Among the key themes are freedom of expression, minority rights, gender equality, access to justice and death penalty. Screenings will be followed by discussions with film makers, journalists, government and civil society representatives and human rights defenders.