Share:

KARACHI - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday reached Thar Coal Block-II during his visit of drought-hit district of Tharparkar. CM Shah visiting Tharparkar over reports of increasing fatalities of infants in the region due to malnutrition and related diseases.

Sindh chief minister also visited Thar coal power project and was briefed on the work by officials of Engro Coal.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was informed that around 96 percent work the on coal-mining project and the power plant has been completed. The project will generate electricity in January or February in the next year ahead of its completion time. The project was scheduled to be completed by June 2019, according to the work plan.

Chief Minister Shah talking to media on the occasion said that around Rs. 70 billions have been invested in the project so far.

Shah, while talking on providing relief to the people of impoverished area said that the Thar Foundation was providing 20 thousand families fodder for their livestock.

He said that the work on Thar Foundation Hospital has been in progress and the project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. two billion.

Sindh chief minister said that Pakistan will soon to be brightened with the electricity generated from Thar coal . He said around 80 billion cubic meters underground water has been found beneath the desert of Thar.

He said six villages of the region will be electrified with solar power and eight RO plants will be made operational through the Thar Foundation.

The government of Sindh under a plan will plant 40 thousand trees in Thar, CM Murad Ali Shah said. He also promised preparation of a master plan for Islamkot city. The chief minister also presented a cheque of Rs 50 million to Thar Foundation.