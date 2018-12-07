Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Justin Timberlake has postponed the remainder of his December tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal doctors have instructed him to keep resting his voice to enable his vocal cords to properly heal, meaning he is not able to sing until next month.

He wrote: ‘’Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.

I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding -- I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before.’’

The ‘Cry Me a River’ hit maker had eight remaining dates scheduled for December, and he is due to return to his tour after Christmas on January 4th in Washington.

Last week, Justin was forced to temporarily shelve his Los Angeles show at the Staples Center due to the vocal cord issue.

He also previously postponed several dates including his planned October 24 show at Madison Square Garden in New York, his October 28 gig in Buffalo, and two performances in Tacoma slated for November 12 and 13.

After Justin’s first strings of dates were postponed, he wrote on Twitter: ‘’Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders.