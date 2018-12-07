Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Ch Muhammad Ayub, central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) AJK chapter and a leading business tycoon in transport sector, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Mirpur here on Thursday.

Ayub, 58, also a former city administrator and chief executive of Warayam Group of Public Transport in AJK, had died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday night after brief illness.

Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life including social and political activists, PTI workers, businessmen, transporters, employees of various government and private functionaries, lawyers and journalists from across AJK and the country offered the funeral of Ch Ayub. Prominent among others who attended the funeral including former AJK Prime Minister and PTI AJK Chief Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Leader of Opposition in AJK Legislative Assembly Ch Muhammad Yasin, former Advisor to AJK government Ch Muhammad Ashraf and local and regional heads and workers of various political parties including the PTI from all over AJK.