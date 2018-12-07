Share:

Chabahar - Two policemen were martyred and as many as 43 people were injured in a terrorist suicide attack on a police headquarters in southeastern Iran’s Chabahar port in Sistan-Balouchestan Province on Thursday.

Local officials said terrorists attacked the police headquarters in Chabahar with an explosives-laden vehicle on Thursday morning.

The terrorists, however, failed to reach their target as security forces quickly responded to the situation and prevented them from entering the place, said Governor of Sistan-and-Baluchestan Province, Ahmad-Ali Mouhebati.

The terrorist behind the wheel was killed, said Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs.

IRNA also cited informed sources as saying that sporadic shooting followed the blast. Two police officers lost their lives in the terror attack, according to Marashi.

Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Medical Sciences in Iranshahr south of Sistan-Balouchestan Province Kamran Kordi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that 31 of the injured were discharged from hospital after treatment.

Kordi said 10 of the injured were police staff and the rest ordinary citizens, who frequented around the site of the incident. He added that 12 of the injured are now getting treated and their general condition is satisfactory. Three are in ICU, he noted.

According to the official there are four children, a pregnant woman and a number of ordinary citizens among the injured.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour personally visited the site of the attack. The senior military official described the incident as “an indiscriminate terror attack, which yielded no results for the terrorists.” Pakpour also said the situation is now under control. “IRGC forces have been deployed to the site, and are fully on alert,” he added.

The so-called Ansar al-Furqan terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, according to reports on social media.

Pakistan strongly condemns

Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist car bomb attack in Chahbahar in brotherly neighbouring Iran that has taken lives of two policemen while injuring 43 others.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said “Pakistan condemns terrorism. Concerted efforts are required to uproot it from spreading anywhere and everywhere.”