LAHORE - A 60-year-old trader and a 36-year-old labourer were killed in gun attacks in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday, police said. The bodies were sent to the morgue fro autopsy.

In the first incident, two unidentified gunmen forced their entry into an under-construction house located in the Harbanspura police area. The gunmen opened straight fire on a labourer and fled on their motorcycle. The victim was rushed to a hospital but died in the way. The deceased was later identified by police as Ahmad Hussain, a resident of Pakpattan.

Father of four children, Ahmad, was working at the under-construction house for the last couple of months. A police investigator said that the possibility of killing during armed robbery could not be ruled out. He said they were investigating the homicide keeping in view different aspects of the incident.

The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched investigation with no arrest made yet.

In another incident, a 60-year-old trader was killed by unknown gunmen at the doorstep of his house in Shadbagh police precincts on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Muhammad, the owner of an auto-parts manufacturing unit.

Father of five children, Ghulam Ahmad, was on stroll outside his house when two gunmen riding on a motorcycle appeared there. They opened straight fire on the victim after a brief altercation. As a result, Ahmad received multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot.

The attackers fled instantly. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the investigation.