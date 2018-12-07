Share:

LAHORE - Swashbuckling knocks Umer Akmal and Ramiz Aziz helped Habib Bank Limited (HBL) score 449-8 in 153 overs on the close of day three of five-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 final at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Thursday.

HBL resumed their first innings with overnight score of 170-1 in 65 overs and further added 279 runs to post 449-8 on the board in 153 overs. Besides convincing ton of Abid Ali (134) and impressive 54 by Agha Salman, it were Umer Akmal and Ramiz Aziz who strengthened the position of HBL by smashing some significant runs in their team’s total. Umer Akmal played just 161 balls to gather elegant 113 runs hitting 16 boundaries while his teammate Ramiz Aziz played an unbeaten 40 runs knock by playing 108 balls and smashing three fours.

Other notable contributors for HBL were Imran Fahim Ashraf, who struck 39-ball 23 with help of three fours and Farhat, who slammed 39-ball 20 by hitting three boundaries. For SNGPL, Khurram Shahzad and Bilawal Bhatti captured two wickets each.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

SNGPL (FIRST INNINGS): 304 all out in 110.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 91, 184 balls, Khurram Shahzad 47, 118 balls, M Imran 40, 88 balls , Ali Waqas 38, 82 balls, Bilawal Bhatti 25*, 31 balls, Adnan Akmal 22, 25 balls, Abdur Rehman 4-90, Khurram Shahzad -65, Agha Salman 2-42).

HBL (FIRST INNINGS): 449-8 in 153 overs (Abid Ali 134, 315 balls, Umer Akmal 113, 161 balls, Agha Salman 56, 177 balls, Ramiz Aziz 40*, 108 balls, Imran Fahim Ashraf 23, 39 balls, Farhat 20, 39 balls, 3x4s, Khurram Shahzad 2-14, Bilawal Bhatti 2-101).