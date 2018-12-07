Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Thursday said that United Nations has adopted a Resolution titled ‘Sports as enabler of sustainable development’ to signify the importance of sport as a tool for global stability.

The Resolution emphasises to develop sporting facilities and provide the children with adequate and conducive environment to play and to develop a world fit for children, said Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA here “ Simultaneously the Resolution stresses upon all the stakeholders to ensure women and girls are provided with sufficient facilities”, he added.

“Acknowledging the importance of holistic approaches to health and well-being through regular physical activity, including sport and recreation, to prevent and control non-communicable diseases and promote healthy lifestyles, including through physical education, as reflected in the political declaration of the third high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases”he said.

He said the resolution further said: “Recognizing that sports, the arts and physical activity have the power to change perceptions, prejudices and behaviours, as well as to inspire people, break down racial and political barriers, combat discrimination and defuse conflict, as reflected in the political declaration adopted at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in 2018.”

Recognizing also the benefits of sport for the health of older persons, as outlined in the Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging,

Recalling also the political declaration and outcome adopted at the five-year review of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the commitments made therein to ensure equal opportunity for women and girls in recreational and sports activities, as well as in participation in athletics and physical activities at the national, regional and international levels, such as access, training, competition, remuneration and prizes.”

The member states have also extended their support, through this resolution, for the mission of IOC and autonomy and independence of Sports by adopting, said POA official.