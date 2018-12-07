Share:

LAHORE - Wasim Khan, Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s chief executive, is set to leave the county circuit to take up a new role - that of Managing Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In a media release on Thursday (December 6), the PCB confirmed the appointment and stated that the 47-year-old, who has represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire in first-class cricket, is expected to begin his stint with Pakistan cricket around early February 2019.

Khan, who was among 350 candidates who expressed interest in the role that was advertised by the PCB, made it to a nine-man shortlist and later a three-man list before being selected following several rounds of interviews. “We welcome Wasim who will be joining the PCB soon. He was selected unanimously following robust interview process with some seriously good candidates,” said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

“Wasim brings with him fresh ideas and knowledge of cricket, and he will receive the support of the Board and the management of PCB. We have started the process of revamping the PCB and under Wasim, we now have an experienced leader of the management team who will oversee the implementation of the Board decisions. His first task would be to oversee the reforms of domestic cricket structure,” he added.

Khan, who was awarded MBE in 2013, was appointed the chairman of the ECB’s working party that worked towards the restructuring of England’s domestic cricket. Apart from serving as Leicestershire’s chief executive, he had also been picked by Lord Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England, in 2005 to head a GBP 50 million community development project that operated in 11,000 state schools and engaged 2.5 million children across England and Wales.

Khan was also a board member of Sports England and served on the Equality and Human Rights Commission Sports Group, and The Prince’s Trust Cricket Group. He was also part of ECB’s Anti-Corruption and Integrity Unit for the last seven years. His autobiography ‘Brim Full of Passion’ was voted Wisden Book of the Year in 2006.

Speaking about his latest role, Khan said: “I am delighted to be offered the position of Managing Director of PCB - a role which I have accepted as a challenge. I have my roots in Pakistan, a country which is full of talent. I will be relocating to Pakistan with my family who are as excited as I am.”