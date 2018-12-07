Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministry for Housing launched a web portal on Thursday to ensure transparency and accountability in the affairs of Estate Office and to improve its operational effectiveness.

The Estate Office is mandated to provide government-owned office accommodations to the ministries and their attached departments as well as the government-owned residential accommodations to the employees of federal ministries and their subordinate departments.

Earlier, the allotment process of 28,210 government accommodations was being done purely on manual bases and it was near to impossible to keep the record fully updated, which led to multiple malpractices.

However, the Estate Office is now claiming that after shifting the system on automation from old system will fix the prevailing mistakes while the government officers would be facilitated as well.

“The applicants will be enabled to check their seniority status online while the houses will be tracked through the new system”, a press release of the Housing Ministry said.

A ceremony to formally launch the web portal was held here, which was attended by State Minister for Housing Shabeer Ali Qureshi as chief guest while Parliamentary Secretary Housing Tashfeen Safder was also present along with the senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Estate Office.

Shabeer Ali Qureshi while talking to the participants said that they were trying to bring good governance in government intuitions as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the same vision, he said that they had got vacated around 500 government houses form illegal occupation.

“We will accommodate government employees who are on general waiting list through Naya Pakistan Housing project”, he assured, adding: “Contrary to the previous governments, we are going to revise the accommodation rules to end the loopholes.”

He assured that the Ministry of Housing would get the possession of all government accommodations in few months, which are currently being occupied illegally.