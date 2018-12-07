Share:

World Health Organization (WHO) TB Mission visited Punjab TB Control Programme office on Thursday. WHO TB Mission from Geneva, Switzerland and Cairo, Egypt is on four days visit to Pakistan to review the steps taken by the local authorities for achieving the target to eradicate TB from the country by 2030. WHO delegation was comprising Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Dr Christian Gunneberg, Dr Rana Hajjeh, Dr Mohammad Akhter (Regional Advisor WHO EMRO) and Dr Irfan. Provincial Director TB Control Program Dr Zarfishan Tahir informed that 108 gene expert machines have been installed in the public sector health facilities for diagnosis of tuberculosis. She said that 45 more such machines would be included in the system to complete the target of installation of 170 gene expert machines.