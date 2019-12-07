Share:

LAHORE - The newly-appointed Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Friday chaired a meeting of administrative secretaries and commissioners to ensure better public service delivery.

He directed that a mechanism should be framed to ensure real-time monitoring of measures taken by the government for improved delivery of services to the people.

Addressing the senior civil and police officers at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that performance of officers would be reviewed on a monthly basis and those who fail to deliver would be sent packing. He mentioned that merit and transparency would have to be promoted to improve performance of departments.

He asked the administrative heads to ensure accessibility of all officers to the public without interference of staff. Officers not below the rank of ADC/SP in case of non-availability of DC/SSP should be there to listen to the public complaints, he said, adding that that there should be a prominent display of regular meeting hours in offices. He further directed that sub-offices at tehsil level should be set up to make the officers accessible to the public.

He maintained that the government wanted to address problems of the common man. He directed the officers to keep doors of their offices open for the public to resolve their problems. Implementation of open door policy and observance of office hours must be ensured, he added.

In this regard, he also stressed the need for holding Khuli Katcheris (Open courts) in all districts and giving maximum publicity to ensure greater participation of public. An effective Liaison with elected representatives should also be maintained, he added.

Chief Secretary said that there should be joint field Visits by deputy commissioners and district police officers especially during visits to markets and operations by district administration.

He said that civil and police officers should enhance coordination and hold joint open courts in districts. He also issued instructions to administrative secretaries to conduct field visit of districts and submit a report on regular basis. He announced that he would himself pay surprise visits to districts along with Inspector General of Police.

Issues relating to environment protection also came under discussion in the meeting. Chief Secretary directed that drives for tree plantation should be undertaken at all levels besides development of green areas & parks in districts. He directed that all district administrations should take steps to control factors contributing to smog in the province. He asked the commissioner and deputy commissioners to pay special attention to tree plantation and measures to combat smog.

Azam Suleman also issued instruction regarding anti-encroachment operations to remove all encroachments and illegal structures. The administration should also take steps to prevent all illegal possessions by the land-grabbing mafia.

He asked the officers to perform their duties diligently and honestly so that desired targets could be achieved, adding that corruption and nepotism would not be tolerated in any case.

He warned that profiteers, hoarders, and adulterators would be dealt with sternly. He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure availability of daily use commodities at the prices fixed by the government, saying that deputy commissioners and district police officers must visit fruit and vegetable markets to supervise auction process.

He ordered that campaign against adulteration and spurious drugs be expedited and stern action be taken against land grabbers.

The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding use of IT to improve governance, timely resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal and holding regular meetings of divisional and district intelligence committees. The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries of all departments, IG Police, Additional IG CTD, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined the session through video conferencing.