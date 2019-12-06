Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will collaborate with Open University of UK for training of its tutors to up-grade their professional standing, enabling them to provide best possible teaching support to its students across the country.

A three member team of UK Open University met the Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum on Friday to discuss the modalities of this cooperation.

The British team was comprised over Ms. Elisa Bogna Malnis, Head of Programme Funding and Business Development, Christopher James Cox, Learning Designer and Mrs. Janet Margaret Haresnape.

Both the sides discussed arrangements to undertake the training at the earliest which will be part of learning management system, initially for those who are engaged in providing tutorial support to the post-graduate students.

The British team expressed keen interest in the newly introduced computerized tutor’s appointment system of AIOU and wished to collaborate and benefit from each other’s experience.

During visit to the University’s Rawalpindi Campus, the British team met some newly appointed part-time tutors and hoped their role will be worthwhile in further upgrading teaching practices.

The team appreciated the initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum and noted this would help improve quality of education, being provided through distance learning system.

The team also lauded the ongoing digital transformation of the University’s academic and services’ networking.

Director Rawalpindi Region Dr. Malik Toqueer Ahmed Khan briefed the delegation about the country’s tutorial network and the transparent process, being adopted for the tutor’s appointment.

The team met the staff to discuss and understand the new tutor’s allocation system for preparation of toolkit for tutors.

During the visit, the team was accompanied by Additional Director Regional services Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, Director IT Ajmal Farooq , Director International exchange and collaboration office Dr. Zahid Majeed from the main campus.