ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that the continued curfew and total media blackout in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of fascist BJP government of India is a blatant violation of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to Saudi parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, Arif Alvi urged Saudi Arabia to highlight the conspiracy being hatched against Muslims through the Indian Citizenship Act.

Commending the role of Saudi Arabia, the President said that Saudi Arabia has always played a proactive role in handling the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah.

The President said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both the countries have a shared faith, commonality of culture, traditions, values and heritage as well as common position on regional and international issues.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the ongoing economic and investment cooperation/ negotiations on Saudi investment in oil refinery and mineral sectors.

The further said that they took pride in the 2.3 million law-abiding Pakistani diaspora in KSA that had contributed to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom.

He added that our community considered Saudi Arabia as their second home and worked devotedly for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh informed the President that efforts are being made to further enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the delegation also called on the Prime Minister Imran and discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Prime Minister while talking to the delegation highlighted the state of Indian aggression against Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and urged the international community especially the Muslim Ummah to take cognisance of the continued curfew and human rights abuses in IOK.