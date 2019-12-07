Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan chief selector and head coach Mohsin Hassan Khan has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), team management and especially Misbah-ul-Haq for poor selection and game plan against Australia, which were the key reasons behind the team’s humiliation in down under.

Talking to The Nation, Mohsin Khan said: “Pakistan cricket is bound to suffer unless Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar are sacked. While the only way to save Pakistan team from further humiliation is to better team selection and proper game plan before starting a series against any given opponent.”

He said: “I am not taking anything away from Australian cricket team, but one thing is crystal clear that had Pakistan team entered with game plan, positive frame of mind and winning mentality, it could have beat the Aussies or at least, they could have posed very serious challenge to the hosts.

“People ask me how I take Imran Khan as Prime Minister, as I had played alongside him for 10 to 12 years. I always reply them that Imran was a highly honest person, never compromised on merit and always supported genuine talent but sorry to say, all my hopes were badly dashed. I along with others not only thinking that now Pakistan cricket will rise, but also every department will get huge boost, but the way the PCB appointed Misbah-ul-Haq, without any experience and rules and regulations, it was shocking and surprising not only for me but also for millions of cricket lovers across the globe,” he added.

The King of Lords said: “People always think that Mohsin Khan was the most suitable person for coaching job, keeping in mind my track record, while I also had a wonderful interview with the coach appointment committee, but the reasons best known to the PCB, I was overlooked. I don’t have personal ambitions rather I want to help Pakistan team achieve new milestones.

“I believe Pakistan is blessed with natural talent but the only thing we lack is determination and right man for the right job. I am still shocked that not only Misbah was given three roles, but a super flop Waqar Younus, who was twice sacked as a head coach, was appointed as bowling coach and everybody had witnessed that what Australian greats commented on Pakistani bowling attack. It was all due to poor selection and lenient approach of PCB high-ups. Had Misbah entered with positive frame of mind, picked the performers, who were doing wonders in domestic cricket, the things could have been much different.

“The way Pakistan team was hammered and humiliated, it was highly disappointing for the entire nation and former cricketers. If I were handed over the same team, like back in 2010 when Pakistan cricket was rocked with spot fixing and Misbah was captain under my coaching, we would have given Aussies very torrid time. If we hadn’t beaten them, we would have showed at least some fighting skills. I gave Misbah all-out backing and always entered with different game plans,” he asserted.

Mohsin said that two series are more than enough to judge the capacity of individuals. “The way below par Sri Lankan team inflicted 3-0 whitewash on Pakistan in T20 format at home soil, it was alarming and eye-opening for the PCB and team management, but they continued to overlook. I was shocked to read the statement of CEO Wasim Khan, in which he urged Pakistanis to be patient as losses are part of the game.

“Yes, it is true that winning and losing are the part of the game, but losing with such humiliation is not acceptable to this nation. Our bowling, which was once world class, failed to even once take all the Australian wickets. I will give benefit of doubt to skipper Azhar Ali, as he had taken over the reins after a long gap and he needs time to settle down, but the team management and PCB are responsible for the series drubbings,” he added.

The former chief selector praised Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLCB), Pakistan government, armed forces and PCB for making Sri Lankan team’s tour possible for playing two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi after a long time. “Sri Lankan team’s tour to Pakistan for two Test matches is a wonderful sign for not only Pakistan cricket, but also for world cricket.

“I don’t see Sri Lankan team is as strong as it was three years back. Pakistan has golden opportunity to win Test matches and win back shattered confidence. My prayers and best wishes are with Pakistan team. People and sports journalists wanted me to speak on Misbah and PCB, but I keep quiet for the sake of the country for more than four months, but now I have decided to open up and convey my feelings to all,” Mohsin concluded.