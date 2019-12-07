Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday allowed the cable operators two more months for completion of work of laying the cables underground.

He was presiding over a meeting with the Cable Operators Association, representatives of KE and other stakeholder, said a statement.

Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner (South) Syed Salahuddin Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner (General) Aijaz Hussain Rind were also present in the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that cable operators would be now allowed to complete the laying of cables underground in one month time in red zone area (already allowed) and further two months for other parts of city, while in case of delay heavy fines would be imposed. The meeting reviewed the progress of work being carried out in the city by the cable operators.

Commissioner said that the cable operators would be sole responsible for repairing of the roads or footpaths after digging them for the laying of the cables properly.

The terms and conditions were required that the Cable Operators Association to follow the time line of one month in red zone and 2 months more (Total Three Months) in other parts of the city.