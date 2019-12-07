Centre to play role in improving Sindh situation: Imran

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the progress and prosperity of the people of Sindh is among the top priorities of his government and all possible steps will be taken in that regard.

Talking to a delegation of the PTI allied parties from Sindh, the prime minister expressed central government’s resolve to play its role in improving political environment and governance in Sindh.

The delegation, led by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, shared their input on the progress of the ongoing social welfare and development projects in the province.

The delegates informed Prime Minister Khan about the difficulties they faced in implementation of the roadmap for the development and prosperity of the people of Sindh. The meeting agreed on appointing focal persons in the federal ministries for resolving the issues relating to Sindh.

The prime minister said the basic agenda of the PTI government was eradication of corruption. He reiterated that corruption would not be tolerated at any cost because it [corruption] had deprived the country of development and prosperity.

Imran Khan said the process of across-the-board accountability would be continued uninterrupted in the entire country.

The meeting was attended by Kishwar Zuhra, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Khwaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hameed ul Zafar and Muhammad Rashidul Khilji of Mutahhida Quami Movement and Dr Fahmida Mirza, Ghous Baksh Mahar, Arbab Ghulam Raheem, Murtaza Jatoi, Ayaz Palejo, Safdar Abbasi, Zulfikar Mirza and Ali Gohar of Grand Democratic Alliance.

From PTI’s side, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Haider Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Naeemul Haq, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khurram Sher Zaman, Amir Baksh Bhutto, Jai Parkash Akrani, Ashraf Qureshi, Ali Junejo and Hasnain Mirza attended the meeting.

MEETING ON INFO MINISTRY REFORMS

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government believed in freedom of press and being the fourth pillar of the state media has a vital role in making public opinion about government’s initiatives.

Chairing a meeting on reforms in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting here, he underscored the key role of media in highlighting public welfare projects initiated by the government and socio-economic development to improve the positive image of the country and government’s future course of action.

Imran Khan affirmed his government’s strong belief in media freedom and directed the Ministry of Information to take effective steps in highlighting the government’s public welfare projects, economic development and emerging position of Pakistan in the comity of nations in foreign affairs.

He said that the ministry should take effective steps in highlighting the government’s social welfare projects and economic development agenda.

The prime minister while emphasizing the use of modern technology in the information ministry called for the training of officers concerned to effectively use social media and other modern skills to counter the national and international propaganda with facts and logic.

He assured Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan of all-out steps and cooperation in protecting the rights of media workers.

The PM was given briefing about the performance of the information ministry, manpower and its role in making harmony with other ministries to highlight performance of various federal ministries. Various proposals were also given about the usage of modern technology regarding digital media.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shahbaz Gill, Secretary Information Zahida Parveen and senior officials.

