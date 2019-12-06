Share:

WUHAN-Over 140 people are participating in a five-day training on the protection of intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, China Culture Daily reported Thursday.

Participants of the courses are staff at local ICH centers and members of ICH representative inheritor recording teams.

The program, which will conclude Friday, aims to help the trainees learn how to record ICH representative inheritors with digital and multimedia means, according to the report.

Besides training on video shooting, oral history interviews and document collection techniques, trainees are required to film real representative inheritors in Hubei.