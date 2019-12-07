Share:

The affects of climate change and global warming on Pakistan is the melting of glaciers in the Himalayas, threatening the volumetric flow rate of many of the rivers of Pakistan. Such effects are projected to impact millions of lives. As a result of the ongoing climate change, the climate of Pakistan has become increasingly volatile over the past several decades. This trend is expected to continue. Pakistan makes a tiny contribution to total green house gas (GHG) emissions, less than 1%. But it is among the countries which are the most vulnerable to climate change and it has very low technical financial capacity to adopt to its adverse impacts. Now it becomes a compulsion of our government to handle climate change with the help of other international communities. And for the protection of the people and the Earth, the other countries need to help each other. After being United, we can compete with climate change.

NOREEN HASIL,

Turbat.