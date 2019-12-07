Share:

Lahore - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul met Punjab CM Usman Buzdar at the latter’s office on Friday. The duo discussed strategy to deal with smog and environment protection campaign.

Today, cities have been polluted because of wrong policies in the past, he said, adding that the former rulers remained busy minting money through constructing buildings without bothering to adopt environment protection measures.

The chief minister said the past governments created ‘political pollution’ through corruption and nepotism and the PTI government will eradicate environmental as well as political pollution.

Sharing the government feats with Gul, CM Buzdar said urban forest stations will be establish set up on 60,000 kanals in the capital city while steel rolling industries and brick-kilns are being transferred to zigzag technology and a deadline has been set for the purpose.

He said the clean environment campaign has been geared up and $Rs273 million Punjab Green Development Programme will bear fruit and 30 new air quality monitoring stations will be set up in Punjab to combat environmental degradation. The Punjab government has also constituted a taskforce to deal with the smog.

The CM told visitors the other day that the PTI government had put the country in the right direction and added that the government’s efforts are aimed at public welfare.

He said corruption held sway in previous tenures adding that masses had to face consequences of wrong policies of the past rulers.

The government, he said, was taking every step for the betterment of the country. He made it clear that PTI had never indulged in the politics of personal interest nor would ever do so in future.

It has, rather, given preference to the national interest, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar emphasized that the PTI-led government was the most transparent government in the country and further said that transparency had been acknowledged at every level. On the other side, he regretted the elements, being afraid of change, were engaged in useless propaganda against the government. He asserted that looters were criminals of the whole nation and added that tenure of loot and plunder will never return.