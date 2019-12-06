Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez’s lime green dress which she wore on the American Music Awards red carpet had a deeper meaning. The ‘Look At Her Now’ hitmaker’s stylist Katie Young has revealed they opted for the bright Versace number at the star-studded ceremony last month to signal a ‘’bright and positive new chapter’’ for the pop superstar.

Katie told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘’You know, that look, we tried on when she was in New York doing press for her singles and we just all really liked it. ‘’I love Selena in a bright-coloured, tiny little dress where you see she’s got gorgeous skin and beautiful legs, and I always want to see her face and her shoulders.

‘’I think this is a moment about coming out, stepping into a new era - and I wanted her to be bright and positive and a woman.’’

Selena’s performance at the awards show was her first televised performance in two years, following her kidney transplant as part of her battle with lupus.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to thank her fans for sticking by her side over the past few years, as she said it felt ‘’good to be back’’, whilst she admitted she was ‘’excited for this chapter’’.