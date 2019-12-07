Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has so far given the authorization to release Rs5.762 billion for various agriculture sector development projects under its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the financial year 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs12.047 billion. Meanwhile, the authorities concerned had also given the authorization to released funds initiated under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program to uplift of agriculture and livestock sectors in the country. According to the data PSDP releases, issued by the Planning Commission of Pakistan, the authorities concerned had given the authorisation of release of Rs5.762 billion for the overall developmental projects of Ministry of National Food Security and Research under its PSDP 2019-20 as against the total allocation of Rs12.047 billion.

The authorities concerned had also given the authorization of release Rs2.750 billion for national program for improvement of water courses phase- I, as against the total allocation of Rs5.500 billion in order to water conservation. Under current year's development agenda, authorisation of the release of Rs300 million for national oil seed enhancement program as the government had allocated Rs600 million in its PSDP 2019-20.

An amount of Rs200 million had also released for pilot project for development of shrimp farming cluster in order to promote the aquaculture and shrimp farming in the country as an amount of Rs400 million earmarked for the projects in current year's development program.