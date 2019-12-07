Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday promised full support from the government side for release of four arrested women in district Awaran of Balochistan.

He said this in a meeting with the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri at latter’s chamber in the presence of a delegation of Balochistan National Party-Mengal headed by Sardar Akhtar Mengal. The minister said that he planned this meeting keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation.

BNP-M ealier in a press conference had claimed that four Baloch women in Awaran were reportedly picked up from their homes without showing any warrants and put behind the bars. The Baloch nationalist party, an ally of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the center, called the incident a direct attack on tradition of Baloch people.

“We fully respect the culture and sentiments of the people of Balochistan,” said Shah. The primary purpose of this meeting was to ensure positive and timely solution of the matter. He had a detailed discussion with the delegation and assured them full assistance from government side for the release of four women who were arrested in the district Awaran in Balochistan. “The people of Balochistan are very close to my heart,” he added.

“We have taken all stakeholders on board for expediting the matter and ensure that action is taken in time”. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri spoke about the tribal culture of Balochistan and explained how the matter had become immensely sensitive due to involvement of women in the case.

Shah said that he fully understood the intensity and also expressed that it was understandable how things had now become matter of honour for the area and its people. He again assured support from the Centre.

BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal appreciated this positive step taken by interior minister and deputy speaker. Members of the National Assembly of Balochistan National Party-Mengal including Agha Hasan Baloch Advocate, Muhammad Hashim Nautezai and Dr Shehnaz Baloch were also present during the meeting.