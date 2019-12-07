Share:

Indian Sikhs have decided to commemorate World Human Rights Day in solidarity with Kashmiris by holding a sit-in at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to the Indian paper, Sikh groups Dal Khalsa and Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali plan to hold the sit-in.

Dal Khalsa spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh said his party members will observe the day with the Kashmiris, who he said had suffered human rights abuses. “The fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir are our primary concern and it will be our endeavour to highlight their plight,” he said.

Kanwar also urged other human rights activists to join the peaceful sit-in in Srinagar on December 10.

The spokesperson said that teams from both the political parties will leave for IoK from the Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in Indian Punjab on December 9 and plan to reach Srinagar on December 10.

IoK has been under a military curfew since August 5, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the region and arrested thousands of people.

After the annexation New Delhi also placed a complete blackout of communications by blocking internet and telecommunication services in the disputed valley.